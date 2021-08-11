The Taliban's 82nd Volunteer Division Invades Herzegovina

BANJONOOKI, Herzegovina – Radio Herzegovina has confirmed that members of the Taliban’s 82nd Volunteer Division have invaded Herzegovina.

A spokesperson for the country stated that the Herzegovinian army is fighting gallantly, but being outnumbered by 17 to 1, they are having a hell of time keeping the Talibanians from getting closer to the capitol city of Sarajevo, where the banks have a total of $42.2 billion.

Reports are that the leader of the Taliban forces is none other than General Abdali Tibia Nim-Nim, who is ranked #3 in the category of meanest, orneriest, SOB terrorist leaders in the entire world.

General Nim-Nim, who at 5-foot-2-inches tall, has a definite Napoleon-complex, reportedly once removed an enemy soldiers tongue through his right ear.

And another time he actually made a Taliban desserter eat a scorpion sandwich with no mayo and no drink.

SIDENOTE: Boom Boom News is reporting that they have it from a very reliable source that the Taliban 82nd Volunteer Division is planning on invading either Serbia, Croatia, or France next.