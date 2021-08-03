Boss Pleads Allergic Reaction

Funny story written by Joel Kaye

Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Pleading against a charge of wrongful dismissal, national distribution centre boss, Niall Nash claimed he suffered an unavoidable allergic reaction to the plaintiff, Mr ‘Stumpy’ Foot. “After the accident he wouldn’t even look at me,” complained Mr Foot.

Mr Justice Luck asked Mr Foot about his workplace accident. “Well, it was after the load fell on me. It wasn’t my fault. It fell right on my boots, but when I came back after they amputated, he wouldn’t even look at me.”

Mr Nash said, “I can’t help it. It’s something that's been with me all my life.”

Giving evidence in support of Mr Nash’s plea, psychiatrist Will Tay-Kashorkard, said, “Yes, it’s true. He has always had it, and there is no cure. I also take online payments.”

In a further statement Mr Nash said he sympathised with Mr Foot, who had tried returning to work with the ends of his feet removed, but said, “As soon as he removed his boots to show me, I had to look away. I am lack-toes intolerant.”

The case continues.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

