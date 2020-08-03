Man Was Misled Over Girl's Injuries

When a relative is involved in a motorcycle accident, the first thing that you want to know is how serious the person is injured, and whether or not he or she is going to be OK.

That's exactly what happened when Moys Kenwood's wife was told by her 13-year-old daughter, Suti, on Tuesday morning, that her niece, Suri, had been involved in a motorbike accident, and had "injured her left leg, possibly seriously". It didn't look good.

This was worrying.

The information had come to the 13-year-old via a telephone call from someone at the scene of the accident named Suni.

Suti took the message from Suni about Suri.

Racing to the crash site, the Kenwoods envisaged broken bones, fractures, blood, gore, and possibly even amputation.

They needn't have bothered, however.

It appeared that Suri was , indeed, hurt, but that, in her panic, Suni had exaggerated the damage when informing Suti.

When the Kenwoods arrived on the scene, Suri was straightening her mirror, and Suni was showing her something on Facebook.

An amputation on Suri's left leg wasn't necessary, but the careful application of an elastoplast was.