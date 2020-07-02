Man Has Hurt His Back Doing Something

It's been reported that a man who woke this morning to a quite severe twinge of pain in his back, must have hurt himself doing something yesterday.

The incident happened without prior warning when Moys Kenwood, 57, heaved himself out of his bed at around 6am. As he did, he felt as if he had been stabbed - although never having actually been stabbed, this was mere guesswork on his part.

Suffice to say, it hurt.

He immediately set to thinking what could have caused the pain.

Perhaps it had been the exercise routine he had recently started. Or the handwashing of the family's clothes he struggles with every morning.

Could it, he asked himself, have been the gentle spadework he'd carried out in his back garden the previous day?

Another possibility was that he could have caused himself some muscular damage when playing wrestling with his 3-year-old son.

He mentioned all of the above to his wife, and she said that maybe he had been sleeping in a 'funny position'.

He asked her:

"What, do you mean like in the Lotus Position or the Crab?"