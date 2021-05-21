Although you haven't thought about him for fifteen years, news has reached you that your old boss is still a bit of a **@@*.

For the comedy value, you still follow him on Twitter and on Facebook (he is as unpopular on both of them as he is in real life), and his latest comments really are below the belt.

He disparages all rock music fans, anyone who spends time reading a book, and anyone who is lucky enough to be in a relationship or have a happy family life.

Other former colleagues also follow him. When the pubs re-open, you will all meet up and discuss him over a couple of pints, like you used to do on a Friday lunchtime. It is almost like you never left. And in many ways, you didn't.