Dear Auntie Spoof: "Where can I buy a mask for me?" by Xenomorph Mavis Davidson

Hello,

Mavis Davidson here. You may remember me from my starring role in Alien, Aliens, Aliens 3, Aliens 4, Alien Ressurection (the one with Winona Ryder) and other cinematic delights. I had a starring role in Tremors 7, and you sometimes see me in an episode of Friends.

Anyway, as you may know, both my blood and my breath are acidic, which as well as making dates difficult, also means that I work my way through a lot of masks. I mean, I just have to breathe on them once, and big, massive holes appear.

What am I supposed to do? If someone could design a lightweight mask, made out of metal, or lead or something, I would be most grateful.

Anyway, must get off to work. Those accounts won't do themselves, will they?