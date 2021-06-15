Lone Ranger Arrested in Covid Mask Dispute

Funny story written by Ralph E. Shaffer

Tuesday, 15 June 2021

image for Lone Ranger Arrested in Covid Mask Dispute
Lone and Silver, pictured in happier times.

The Lone Ranger was arrested yesterday by Sheriff Matt Dillon after an altercation at the Dodge City stables where two horses, Silver and Scout, were being re-shod.

The initial cause of the dispute that led to the Lone Ranger's arrest is unclear, but the charge filed against him was that he refused to unmask when ordered to do so for a mug shot.

"The Covid crisis is such that I will not remove my mask in a crowded jail facility for any reason. The mask stays in place. Besides, everyone knows me with the mask on and that's the way the mug shot should be taken."

The Lone Ranger agreed to appear in court next week and was released on bail after posting six silver bullets, the equivalent of the $25 bail fee.

Dodge City, Kansas. Woof Blister reporting for The Spoof.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

