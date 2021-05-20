Lovable rogue Prince Harry revealed the pains he is experiencing and has experienced throughout his life as a member of the Royal Family.

He told some web blog that right from childhood he has had growing pains, caused by the way he was brought up, as a Prince of the Realm. He thinks his dad, Prince Charles, probably went through them, too, as he was growing up as a son of Queen Elizabeth the Second. The pains were caused by being left in the company of royal nannies while his parents were away on Royal Duties, like visiting foreign countries or being shagged by Egyptian millionaires.

These pains, since they were passed down from one generation to another, affected him in the genitals and other private parts. It is long-known that Prince Harry has piles, as he has frequently talked about his “sorry ass” when he was younger, such as “I dragged my sorry ass into the army and now I am dragging it out”. This also explains why Prince Harry is almost always seen standing up in all photographs and rarely sitting down, and when he is seated, he always has a painful expression on his face.

More worrying is that Prince Harry’s son, Archie, could experience similar parental separation while his parents are away on important official duties, such as Making Tons of Money from Netflix and Being Interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.

Meanwhile, Lady Colin Campbell explained Prince Harry's problem by saying "He's a pain in the ass."

Or "arse", if you want to be very British.