KFC Says That Due To The Chicken Shortage They Are Going To Start Serving Beef Enchiladas

CHICKEN CREEK, Kentucky – (Satire News) – Tittle Tattle Tonight is reporting that due to the nation's widespread chicken shortage, the fried chicken giant will have to alter their menu a bit.

TTT reporter Tapioca Swizzle, said that she was told by the company’s menu director that the board of directors met and they have decided to add enchiladas to their menu.

Miss Swizzle stated that the beef enchiladas will have a bit of a chickeny taste as the enchiladas will be dipped in chicken drippings to give them that special, patented, Dixie Land flavor.

3T reports that KFC officials noted that if the enchiladas go over well, the company could then consider adding other non-chicken food items to their menu, such as tamales, hot dogs, ravioli, and avocado egg rolls.

SIDENOTE: Some other popular chicken franchises including Popeyes, Chic-fil-A, Churches Chicken, and El Pollo Loco have all reported that they will be importing chickens from Thailand, Poland, Finland, Iceland, and Kamgooganda.