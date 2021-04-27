McDonald’s Offers COVID Shots With Each Purchase of a Big Mac Meal

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Fast Food experts predict that McDonald's new promotion will see their sales increase by 700%.

CHICAGO – (Satire News) - The McDonald’s Fast Food Corporation has hit the fast food lottery, with it’s brand new promotion of giving their patrons an in-the-store Coronavirus shot with a purchase of a Big Mac Meal.

The idea is the brain child of Paxton W. Summerfork, who manages a McDonald’s in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Summerfork said that he actually got the idea from his 9-year-old daughter Violina Jo, who said that the idea came to her in a dream.

Little Violina, said that she usually dreams about Barbie Dolls, Go Glam Nail Stampers, and Princess Castle Tents, but on one particular night she dreamed of the COVID shot – Big Mac Meal idea.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has stated that he wants to thank the good, kind, considerate McPeople at Mickey D’s, and he estimates that over 17 million individuals will get the needed vaccination, along with their yummy Big Mac Meal.

SIDENOTE: A very delighted President Biden will be giving the McDonalds Corporation a commendation for their great COVID shot promotion, plus he has informed the company’s CEO that he will see to it that McDonald’s receives a corporate federal stimulus check for $9 million.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

