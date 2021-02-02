McDonald’s Loses Special Sauce Recipe; Big Mac Sales Halted

Funny story written by Wildpete

Tuesday, 2 February 2021

image for McDonald’s Loses Special Sauce Recipe; Big Mac Sales Halted
Without the sauce, just a sad, sad Whopper

OAK BROOK, IL – In a stunning blow to an iconic American food product, McDonald’s Corporate Headquarters has announced that they have lost the recipe for the World-Renowned Special Sauce, the result being that sales of the Big Mac have been halted across the globe.

“I know we had it around here somewhere,” said McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski. “I made a batch two Saturdays ago, or was it three? Anyway, I placed it right here next to the toaster oven.” The entire Board of Directors was called in to help look around the kitchen for the 50-year-old recipe.

Since 1968, the Special Sauce has been the piece de resistance of the legendary burger. While teams of culinary students have spent decades trying to reverse-engineer the sauce, all attempts have come up short.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

