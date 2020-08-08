A Leading Seismologist Predicts That a Gigantic Tsunami Will Probably Hit Malibu Beach in July of 2021

LOS ANGELES – (Satire News) - One of the state’s leading seismologists is predicting that a huge tsunami could hit Malibu Beach in May of 2021.

Gavin Stravinsky has successfully predicted tsunamis in the Philippines, New Zealand, at the South Pole, and in Lower Clitavakia.

The noted seismologist, who is a big fan of Gwen Stefani, says that he uses an advanced system that incorporates a type of synchronized logistical contingency mechanism, coupled with grains of ground cinnamon.

Stravinsky pointed out that China’s leader Xi Jinping has called him the greatest seismologist since Rumania’s Romanari Buckabu.

Gavin Stravinsky, who recently turned 84, is so well-respected, that two very famous actors who live in Malibu Beach, have already put their multi-million dollar beach homes up for sale.