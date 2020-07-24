Napoleon Bonaparte spotted at Walmart

Funny story written by whatinthe world

Friday, 24 July 2020

image for Napoleon Bonaparte spotted at Walmart
Have you seen this man?

He was last seen being placed in a coffin sometime in the 1820s but in an amazing moment a shopper at Walmart in Washington, DC., has positively identified the former Emperor of France, Napoleon Bonaparte, making his way through the aisles.

Authorities are confused as to what his intentions are in this neck of the woods, but some believe that Napoleon may be inciting a rebellion to take over the Federal Administration in the capital. His chances are slim, considering he has only a sabre and maybe the leather boots on his feet to fight with.

If Napoleon has any chance, it's if he can convince Joe Biden to join him on the warpath.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

