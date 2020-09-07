A McDonald’s is Shut Down When It’s Discovered it Was Using Camel Meat in Their Happy Meal Burgers

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 7 September 2020

image for A McDonald’s is Shut Down When It’s Discovered it Was Using Camel Meat in Their Happy Meal Burgers
Life-size marble replicas of Ronald McDonald can be purchased at www.ronaldmcdonald.yum.

RIYAD, Saudi Arabia - (Satire News) – Authorities with Saudi Arabia’s food watch-dog agency, Fadi Wadi Wadi, are reporting that a random check of a McDonalds in Riyadh found traces of camel meat in the Happy Meal burgers.

Store manager, Kasheem Mecca-Dubi, Jr., said that he had no earthly idea how the camel hump meat ended up in the kids Happy Meals.

He suspects that it could have been illegally put there by female terrorist operatives representing Al Qaeda, the Taliban, Hezbollah, or BooBoo Haram.

Mecca-Dubi, who was born and raised in Possum Belly, Mississippi, to a Saudi Arabian father and a Chippewa mother, told the authorities that he apologizes to the patrons that ate the double-humped camel burger.

He then stated that, to make up for the inconvenience on Tuesday, he will give all patrons free French fries with any order.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Fast FoodFrench FriesMcDonaldsTerrorism

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more