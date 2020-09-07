A McDonald’s is Shut Down When It’s Discovered it Was Using Camel Meat in Their Happy Meal Burgers

RIYAD, Saudi Arabia - (Satire News) – Authorities with Saudi Arabia’s food watch-dog agency, Fadi Wadi Wadi, are reporting that a random check of a McDonalds in Riyadh found traces of camel meat in the Happy Meal burgers.

Store manager, Kasheem Mecca-Dubi, Jr., said that he had no earthly idea how the camel hump meat ended up in the kids Happy Meals.

He suspects that it could have been illegally put there by female terrorist operatives representing Al Qaeda, the Taliban, Hezbollah, or BooBoo Haram.

Mecca-Dubi, who was born and raised in Possum Belly, Mississippi, to a Saudi Arabian father and a Chippewa mother, told the authorities that he apologizes to the patrons that ate the double-humped camel burger.

He then stated that, to make up for the inconvenience on Tuesday, he will give all patrons free French fries with any order.