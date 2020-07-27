A Woman In Boston Eats Her Mask After Being Refused Service at a Jack-in-the-Box

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Monday, 27 July 2020

image for A Woman In Boston Eats Her Mask After Being Refused Service at a Jack-in-the-Box
This is the Jack-in-the-Box where the drive-thru window mask-eating incident took place.

BOSTON – (Fake news) Police are reporting that a woman, who was in the drive-thru lane at a local Jack-in-the-Box, has been taken into custody.

A BPD spokesperson said that 89-year-old Ella Laverne Cornball was waiting in line at the fast food place to place her order.

She was told by a restaurant employee that she had to leave. When she asked why, she was told it was because she did not have a vehicle.

A witness said that, suddenly, the customer began jumping up and down, and cussing at the employee, in what sounded like Norwegian, Botswanian, or Choctaw.

Employees remarked that, at that point, the octogenarian took off her “Old Lives Matter” medical mask, and proceeded to eat it.

The employee said that, at first, she was going to try and stop her, but she decided that she didn’t want to get bitten by a crazy-ass bitch.

Mrs. Cornball was arrested, and is currently sitting in the downtown Boston Police Station, trying to find someone to pay her $45 bail.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

