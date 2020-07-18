Taco Bell Unveils Their Brand New Name

IRVINE, California – The Taco Bell Corporation has decided that, after using the name for almost 60 years, it is time for a change.

The Taco Bell Board of Directors, after conducting dozens of research surveys throughout the country, have agreed that the new name for the Mexican fast food restaurant will now be Tortilla Bell.

They point out that the word tortilla is much more recognized and appropriate than the word taco.

Research studies showed that people, especially those living in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and South Dakota, were able to pronounce the word 'tortilla’ much easier than the word ‘taco’.

Taco Bell executives have said that, to help offset the cost of changing all of the menus, the outside signs, and the employee name tags, every restaurant in the fast food franchise will begin charging for hot sauce packets, drinking straws, and salt and pepper.