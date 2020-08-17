McDonalds is Considering Changing the Name of the Big Mac

CHICAGO – (Satire News) - The McDonalds board of directors recently had their big summer meeting and came up with a possible name change to their top-selling burger.

The directors are considering changing the name of the Big Mac burger.

The Big Mac, which was first introduced in 1967 as the Big Kahuna, became the Big Mac after a Hawaiian sorcerer filed a lawsuit claiming that he owned the rights to the name Big Kahuna.

Since then, the fast food giant has sold over 781.3 pasillion Big Macs, including 149.7 pasillion in downtown Hong Kong alone.

When the media asked what the new name would be, one of the directors replied that the Big Mac would become the Big POTUS.

Several media members made strange noises indicating disapproval.

One reporter with the iNews Agency asked why in the world Mickey D’s would replace the name Big Mac with the name of a man who has shown, time and time again, to be cruel, hateful, evil, a liar, and an income tax cheater.

The board member pointed out that the name Big POTUS could apply to other presidents as well, including the two Bush’s, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and even Abraham Lincoln.