President Trump’s Hair Morphs From Pumpkin Orange to Battleship Gray

WASHINGTON, D.C. – When President Trump stepped out onto the White House lawn, he was greeted with a lot of raised eyebrows.

Many of the reporters could be seen softly giggling, and one, CNN’s Jim Acosta, even pointed at Trump’s new gray-colored pompadour, shook his head, gave it a thumbs down, and then spit on the grass.

POTUS asked the reporters what they thought about his brand new re-election campaign hairdo. No one answered, not even the ass-kisser from Fox News.

He looked stunned, and said, “Well, Mike Pence, Kellyanne Conway, Rudy Giuliani, Eric, and Scott Baio all told me they love it.”

He then said that Scotty even remarked that the new hair color makes him look like a very young Richard Gere.

A reporter with The Harlem Bro Yo Press asked Melania what she thought about the President’s new hair color. She shook her head, and said “Lemme say tu juice, dat hease drapes now mashes hease carpet. I’m so berry sorry, I has to go tu dee batroom to bomit.”