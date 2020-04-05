The Gov. Cuomo Action Figure Doll is Flying Off the Shelves

NEW YORK CITY – The toy manufacturing company Toypaloosa is reporting that sales of the new Governor Andrew Cuomo Action Figure Doll are going through the roof.

Governor Cuomo has become very popular of late because he conducts his daily C-19 press conferences with dignity, respect, and genuine compassion for everyone, including New York Knicks fans.

Horace Tuckington, executive vice-assistant CEO with Toypaloosa, informed the news media that the governor's action figure doll, which comes with three different business suits, a hairbrush, and a CUOMO cap, has the possibility of being the biggest selling action figure doll of all time.

The toy company wanted to stress that the dolls will be manufactured in a factory located in the Bronx, and not in China as GOP pundit Ann Coulter had mistakingly stated.

Tuckington predicts that, within two weeks, the Gov. Cuomo Action Figure Dolls will surpass the sales of some of their other popular action figure dolls from the past, including Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, and Chicharito.

The Governor Cuomo Action Figure Doll will not be available in the red states of Mississippi, Alabama, and Wyoming.