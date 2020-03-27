Man Has Gone To Live In Parallel Universe

A man who has had quite enough of his life in its current dimension, has 'upped sticks' and gone to live in a parallel universe, according to reports.

Still using the same physical shell to move about in, Moys Kenwood, 56, 'willed' himself into another plane of existence, using not much more than his exceptional sense of 'self'.

"I'd been reading this book about astral projection, and I decided to give it a go. I concentrated, with me eyes shut, and tried to think about nothing. All of a sudden, everything seemed different."

Kenwood had arrived in another Dimension.

"It was just like here," he said, "but not quite the same."

For a while now, he said, his wife had been irritable, and his children haven't been doing as they were told. To cap everything off, the Coronavirus came along, and the school where he works shut down indefinitely, leaving him without sufficient funds. Not good news.

In the other Dimension, however, things seemed fine. Kenwood:

"There was no virus there. In that Dimension, my wife sometimes agrees with me, and my children say 'please' and 'thank you'! It's great!"

Not everything is as rosy as it seems, though.

"Once the alcohol levels in my blood come back down to normal, I'm dragged back into the here-and-now, but a half-bottle of Grant's soon takes me back to the Parallel Universe again. I'm off back later, and I'll be spending the night there," he said, sadly.