Achmad’s Used Military Surplus and Wholesale Emporium – For All Your Terrorist Needs

Are you in the market for a used Humvee, or perhaps you prefer an anti-aircraft gun, a tank, some mortars or how about tons of crates of machine guns and grenades?

Well, look no further, friend, because here at Achmad’s Used Military Surplus and Wholesale Emporium, we have all the high-grade military hardware you’ve come to know and love in all those Hollywood movies.

When the Americans illegally invaded Iraq and killed thousands of innocent people, then called themselves the Good and the Righteous, the Bold and the Beautiful, and all that pseudo-Biblical mumbo-jumbo claptrap, they left behind tons of military vehicles and weapons.

And they did the same in Afghanistan, thus further arming the Taliban. American Awesomeness at its best!

That’s what happens when America loses a war (or even wins one). They don’t want to tout home all those heavy weapons, so they leave them behind for all those Iraqis they DIDN’T kill, who are embittered and vengeful – and who can blame them? If some invading army killed your husband and uncle and brother, calling them terrorists, then left the country saying how they had won (Mission Accomplished, my ass), and then left weapons, wouldn’t you want to “take up arms in a sea of troubles”, or whatever that quote is?

So come on down and start your own terrorist group, like ISIS, which was started in a guy’s basement after the guy and his homies stole tons of the guns which America left over and said, why not go crazy, kill some people, it’s what America did to us, so let’s keep this party going!

Thanks, America. Your domestic terrorists, like the KKK and others, weren’t enough for you to fight, so you came across the sea and killed some of us after calling us terrorists – and the world believed you.

Now with Trump indicted, no one will ever believe America’s lies again. Your street cred is done, and we’re keeping your leftovers to turn this country to shit. Just like you expected us to do.

I guess that’s why you really leave guns out in the open … hoping your enemies will shoot themselves? My God, America, you are beyond evil!

Enjoy your Trump. You deserve him.