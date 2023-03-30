Monster Trucks at Trump’s Next Rally to Draw Big Nacho Bellies

Since the rally at Waco, Texas didn’t turn out quite as Donald planned – he was expecting bigger numbers, as usual – so he has decided to change up the next rally a bit to draw a bigger crowd.

As an opener to his show, there will be a monster truck rally first, with lots of indoor fireworks, big sounds, lots of stolen songs from Neil Young (‘Rockin’ in the Free World”, which Donald still has yet to pay royalties on or stopped playing since Young started his lawsuit, even though it’s a song satirizing American capitalism) plus cheerleaders, barrels of beer, crates of nachos, and PortaPotties as far as the eye can see.

When fat MAGA Americans go to see Donald talk, they always have to shit big! Shit big or go home, that’s the Trump Way.

A slight problem may come in the fact that most of the MAGA white trash crowd probably wouldn’t want the monster trucks to stop stomping each other.

One truck will have a banner labelling it as the “Antifa Queefa” which will of course be stomped by “The Trumpinator” and “Melania Massacre” (which she doesn’t like, saying it sounds like Donald wants to hurt her, so there could be another lawsuit from his own wife), and of course if the beer and nachos stop flowing, then riots could easily ensue.

Will anyone actually hear what Donald says? Who cares? Monster trucks, bitches!

Also, for everyone who attends a Trump rally, they get a free AR-15! Even the kids! Fuck that ice cream and cotton candy shit! Bullets and guns and monster trucks – that’s the Merican Way!