Monster Trucks at Trump’s Next Rally to Draw Big Nacho Bellies

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Thursday, 30 March 2023

image for Monster Trucks at Trump’s Next Rally to Draw Big Nacho Bellies
Monster Trump Needs A Bigger Crowd

Since the rally at Waco, Texas didn’t turn out quite as Donald planned – he was expecting bigger numbers, as usual – so he has decided to change up the next rally a bit to draw a bigger crowd.

As an opener to his show, there will be a monster truck rally first, with lots of indoor fireworks, big sounds, lots of stolen songs from Neil Young (‘Rockin’ in the Free World”, which Donald still has yet to pay royalties on or stopped playing since Young started his lawsuit, even though it’s a song satirizing American capitalism) plus cheerleaders, barrels of beer, crates of nachos, and PortaPotties as far as the eye can see.

When fat MAGA Americans go to see Donald talk, they always have to shit big! Shit big or go home, that’s the Trump Way.

A slight problem may come in the fact that most of the MAGA white trash crowd probably wouldn’t want the monster trucks to stop stomping each other.

One truck will have a banner labelling it as the “Antifa Queefa” which will of course be stomped by “The Trumpinator” and “Melania Massacre” (which she doesn’t like, saying it sounds like Donald wants to hurt her, so there could be another lawsuit from his own wife), and of course if the beer and nachos stop flowing, then riots could easily ensue.

Will anyone actually hear what Donald says? Who cares? Monster trucks, bitches!

Also, for everyone who attends a Trump rally, they get a free AR-15! Even the kids! Fuck that ice cream and cotton candy shit! Bullets and guns and monster trucks – that’s the Merican Way!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpMonster TrucksnachosThe final MAGA rally

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more