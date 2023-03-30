Rodeo Bull Trump Bucking the Cowboys On His Back

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Thursday, 30 March 2023

image for Rodeo Bull Trump Bucking the Cowboys On His Back
Bull(shit) Trump ... sounds about right

A sports spokesman for Donald Trump has revealed a possible career for Donald just in case he doesn’t go to jail in the next 30 years (which is possibly how long this whole fucking drama may take before there’s any closure).

Jimmy “Ride ‘Em Hard” Cooter was a former rodeo rider and bull wrangler, who had this to say about Trump:

“Hell yeah, he’s a big one, ain’t he? I’ve ridden bigger than him, though, not to worry. If he don’t go to jail, then he can come work for me at the rodeo. I own tons of steers and horses and Trump will make a great member of my bull team. Them cowboys will ride him good and hard and probably wear him down to nuthin’. And, hell, I wouldn’t mind riding some of them Trump ladies myself. Wooooo doggy!”

He slapped his denim thigh with his battered cowboy hat and then shit himself with laughter.

Donny Trump a rodeo bull? Will he make it work? Will he last long with a man on his back – hasn’t he already, and he’s got lots of men and women on his back, not just one – hell, he can’t get rid of Rudy Giuliani, the funniest sidekick clown a bull could ever want.

But you gotta watch out. If Donald wins, he’ll kick you so hard and throw you with his horns, you just might think he’s not a bull but a president.

Now hop up there, ladies, and prepare to get bucked! Or groped, whatever your pleasure at the Trump Rodeo.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald Trumprodeo

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more