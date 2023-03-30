Rodeo Bull Trump Bucking the Cowboys On His Back

A sports spokesman for Donald Trump has revealed a possible career for Donald just in case he doesn’t go to jail in the next 30 years (which is possibly how long this whole fucking drama may take before there’s any closure).

Jimmy “Ride ‘Em Hard” Cooter was a former rodeo rider and bull wrangler, who had this to say about Trump:

“Hell yeah, he’s a big one, ain’t he? I’ve ridden bigger than him, though, not to worry. If he don’t go to jail, then he can come work for me at the rodeo. I own tons of steers and horses and Trump will make a great member of my bull team. Them cowboys will ride him good and hard and probably wear him down to nuthin’. And, hell, I wouldn’t mind riding some of them Trump ladies myself. Wooooo doggy!”

He slapped his denim thigh with his battered cowboy hat and then shit himself with laughter.

Donny Trump a rodeo bull? Will he make it work? Will he last long with a man on his back – hasn’t he already, and he’s got lots of men and women on his back, not just one – hell, he can’t get rid of Rudy Giuliani, the funniest sidekick clown a bull could ever want.

But you gotta watch out. If Donald wins, he’ll kick you so hard and throw you with his horns, you just might think he’s not a bull but a president.

Now hop up there, ladies, and prepare to get bucked! Or groped, whatever your pleasure at the Trump Rodeo.