Harry & Meghan Breathe Sigh Of Relief Over UK Fruit & Veg Shortage

A shortage of some fruits and vegetables in the United Kingdom that has prompted rationing at most major supermarkets that could last until May, has left Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle breathing a sigh of relief.

With tomatoes, and cabbages in short supply there is less chance that the couple will be bombarded with rotten produce should they attend King Charles' upcoming coronation.

According to insiders, Harry and Meghan were fearful that they would be blitzed with putrid greens and fruitage as soon as they touched down in the UK and that there would be a non-stop barrage of decaying greengrocery aimed their way during their time in the UK.

A close friend of the couple told reporters, "They are confident that the 'oiks' won't be in a position to obtain ammunition to chuck at them, and, with the price of eggs far beyond the range of most commoners, being pelted with eggs, rotten or not, is also no longer a concern. Therefore it is highly likely the couple will attend the coronation."