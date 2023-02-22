King Charles III, Invites President Biden To Buckingham Palace

LONDON - (Satire News) - The Royal Fog Research Group notes that the UK's new king, Charles III, has invited the great President Biden to visit him and his stunningly sexy wife, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles for a sit-down dinner and musical concert at Buckingham Palace.

The king says that he has hired the American band The Beach Boys to play at a royal event which will take place in Buckingham Palace's Clementine Churchill Commemorative Ballroom.

Buck House spokesman, Nigel Foote, says that the group, which will also include special guests Piers Morgan, Len Goodman, Cheryl Cole, three Manchester United players, and VP Kamala Harris will dine on Prussian Vichyssoise, Leg of Mature Goat, Mincinian Steak sauteed in Stella Artois Beer, and for desert, Cherry Crumpets a la Canterbury.

SIDENOTE: King Charles III, and POTUS will discuss plans to invade Russia, if the senile, self-centered, habitual predator Vlady Nikita Putin does not stop acting like the second coming of Adolf Hitler.