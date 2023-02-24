King Charles III, Says Buckingham Palace Is Having An Open House and Anyone, Even The Homeless Can Visit

LONDON - (Satire News) - King Charles has just informed the UK news media that he has decided to graciously open up Buck House, as Brit comic Ricky Gervais calls the palace, so that any commoners can visit and take a look at what wealth, entitlement, and royalty looks like up front.

KCIII, said that his wife Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles mentioned that Parliament might not appreciate that, and Charles replied that he could give a flying, fucking, rat's ass what the arrogantly arrogant P people think.

He then added that he is the true leader of Great Britain, adding that basically the country belongs to his family, and his goal is to make ,merry old England even bloomingly, bloody greater than it already is.

Cammy, as Chas calls his semi-attractive wife, when the two are in bed, royally belly bumping merely smiled dedicatedly like the good little, obedient Brit wife she is and replied, "Okay stud, it's your bloody castle and you are the one who wears the overly tight pants in the family, so YOU do whatever the fuck YOUR little old English heart desires, and I just be in the royal kitchen baking your favorite spinach and kumquat crumpets, true dat." ■