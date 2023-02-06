Did King Charles Use The F Word Describing His 2nd Son And Daughter-In-Law?

It may have been an early Sunday morning hoax or King Charles with an open mike. Nevertheless, Sunday morning on You-Tube, there was a photograph of King Charles on the screen, and King Charles prepared to make a public announcement about why Harry and Meghan would not be attending his Coronation.

So tune in. So this SPOOF reporter tuned in!

He first spoke about the recent death of his dear mama and the love he had for his dear wife, Camilla.

Then he let it rip. Rip. The voice sounded exactly like King Charles, the still photograph remained on the screen, and he started in on Harry and Meghan. King Charles referred to Harry as a F’er twice and, in the end of his statement, to his daughter-in-law as a manipulating, money-grabbing, conniving, something else, F’ing liar. Just once. Which was kind of enough.

Whew! Where are the smelling salts? King Charles must have been wearing a kilt! Or it was a voice over like Penny, The Talking Cat.

Though trying to replay this unseemly public announcement (definitely not PBS or C-Span) of why the King's son and daughter-in-law would not be attending his Coronation, it could not be relocated by this SPOOF writer. Hunted throughout the day, using different titles, it was gone.

If real, and that was indeed King Charles’ voice and sentiments, it should have made headlines. If a hoax, it still should have been seen and heard by more than this SPOOF writer, but it appears to have disappeared.

Where?

