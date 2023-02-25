The All-Girl Rock and Roll Band, The Raging Female Hormones, Fires Their Manager, King Charles III

NEW YORK CITY - (Music Satire) - One of the hottest rock and roll bands in the business, The Raging Female Hormones, has just fired their longtime manager, King Charles III, formerly Prince Charles I.

The sexy band members decided to drop Camilla's hubby due to the fact that now that he has become the king of Great Britain, he really does not have the time, energy, or desire to manage their extensive booking schedule, not to mention going shopping for their jeans, blouses, boots, bras, tampons, and panties.

The band members are hoping to hire "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest to be their new manager before they begin their upcoming "Hot, Beautiful Bitches Criss Crossing America Tour."

The band whose most recent chart topper is titled "I'll Let You Kiss My Pussywillow If You Buy Me Some Coke," is noted for swearing, smoking, and drinking tequila on stage like a bunch of US sailors aboard a submarine.

SIDENOTE: The sexy, promiscuous girls want to dispel the rumor that they recently had a menage a-cinq with noted radio shock jock, Howard Stern at a Ramada Inn in Queens..