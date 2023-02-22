Putin’s Revised History Books … All About the Love

Putin has started a nation-wide campaign to change all the Russian history books to reflect the changes he has in mind about Russian history.

First on the chopping block: all the Eastern European countries that were forced to assimilate into the Soviet Empire at the end of WW2 … WANTED to be assimilated. They loved having the KGB in their faces, arresting and killing people for tiny things, like saying Joseph Stalin raped monkeys before marrying them then eating them. This was apparently not a ‘fact’? WTF?

The Hungarian Revolution of 1956 and the Prague Spring of 1968 were just a few bad apples, not true lovers of all things Soviet. The new history comes alive!

Putin said that all those European countries weren’t an example of Russia trying to take over at least half of the continent of Europe … Russia was just keeping them warm and showing that they still had a friend in their neighbor nation. They didn’t have to worry about Germans taking them over anymore, the Russians would take them over for about 80 years.

And once the Soviet fell, what happened to the European nations? According to Putin, “Great Mother Russia gave all her children their freedom … but now they want to come back.”

So that’s the other part of the story as to why Putin has invaded Ukraine, to bring them back into the fold, whether they want to or not. Children who experience freedom after 80 years of “mother’s love” can sometimes start to think for themselves and want to stay away from mother and her strangling apron strings forever.

So now Putin wants to spank Ukraine and other disobedient Europeans satellite nations of Russia.

What did Roger Waters sing about “mother”?