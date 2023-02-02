Henry the 8th Gold Necklace found in Warwickshire - Bawdy Inscription on Back

Funny story written by UncleDale

Thursday, 2 February 2023

image for Henry the 8th Gold Necklace found in Warwickshire - Bawdy Inscription on Back
Such a mensch.

An ancient solid gold woman's necklace was found by a metal Detectorist in Warwickshire and just now has been authenticated.

It is made of heavy gold links and has a large heart shaped medallion with Royal symbols on it for Henry and his first wife Katherine of Aragon.

He was a muscular stud of 17 and she was 23 - the older alluring woman.

Inside is a picture in colored enamels of Henry in a naught, sexy Pose - in his Satin underpants.

On the back in Hot Latin is Hornyiatem Sexualis.. Just the thing back then a horny young Royal would say to his young bride.

(Back to our Time.... God knows what Charles had said to Camilla.)

(Also when Camilla learns of this - she will be inquiring - 'Where is my necklace'?)

As an Aside - Get out on all those ancient Footpaths all over England with your metal detector. King's Gold is all over the place.

(And lots of junk metal.)

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

