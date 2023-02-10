The Cigarette Most Preferred By American Soldiers Fighting In Ukraine Is...

SOMEWHERE IN THE UKRAINE - (Satire News) - Traci Diddle, a writer with National Rumblings has been embedded with the US 89th Infantry Regiment in Ukraine since last summer.

She has seen the 89ers in action and she notes that they are the bravest fighting men since the Green Berets during the Vietnam War.

Miss Diddle is well liked by all of the infantry men, who refer to her as "Little Sister Traci."

She notes that the troops love drinking Coors Light Beer, eating pizza, and smoking Marlboro cigarettes.

Miss Diddle adds that to a man, they all agree that President Biden is doing a great job and they comment that the pussy grabbing draft dodger, (Trump) was without a doubt, the most useless piece of human crap that has ever slithered on the Earth. ■