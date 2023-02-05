King Charles III, Will Visit Ukraine

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 5 February 2023

image for King Charles III, Will Visit Ukraine
Charles' wife says that her hubby loves dressing up like the best king on earth.

LONDON, England - (Satire News) - Boom Boom News (UK) has just been informed by Buckingham Palace, that King Charles III, will be visiting Ukraine very soon.

Charles truly believes that now that he has gone from being a prince to being a full-fledged King, he now carries a little more clout.

His wife Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles adds that in her British eyes, he has always had lots of clout, charm, and chutzpah.

Camilla recently told Queen Elizabeth's best friend, Piers Morgan, that "El Rey," (The King) has expressed a desire to play a bigger role in the realm of his mumsy's memory.

SIDENOTE: KC III, says that he will offer President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the use of a dozen RAF bomber planes that are equipped with the state of the art, synchronized pin-point bombay bombing system.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

