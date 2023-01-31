Bono Ready to Save America from Trump, or Ukraine from Putin

Superstar leader singer, BONO, (May His Name Be Forever Praised), has said that if Donald Trump tries to become the American president again, U2 and other musicians are ready to save America.

Bono will call up all his friends in the music biz to have another Live Aid-type concert playing twenty-four hours a day (or however long it takes) until enough awareness is generated for Americans to wake up and smell the dysentery in their political establishment.

“We can save Africa,” Bon said while wearing his trademark blue-tinted wraparound glasses, tight leather pants, and swarthy walk, “but can we save American from itself? Bullet the blue sky? Without or without you? Party Girl? I don’t know how to talk – I can only sing sing SING!”

Over 100 musicians have already signed up for the concert that may not happen, if the Democrats can keep the swamp from becoming more swampy. If there will be no concert, Bono said “There will always be a concert somewhere! Maybe where the streets have no name, or on a Sunday bloody Sunday, or maybe lemon – whatever the hell that was about.”

Or maybe Ukraine needs a good solid western concert right now – where the only Russian band to be invited (if they can stay out of jail for two seconds) will be Pussy Riot. Will rock and roll end the Ukraine war?

Bono says, “I still haven’t found what I’m looking for, but I’d say I still have the desire and vertigo, but as long as two hearts beat as one, then the unforgettable fire will burn on New Year’s Day even better than the real thing in mysterious ways when I’m 40.”

What? Whatever. Maybe 2023 needs a big fucking concert instead of a big fucking war.