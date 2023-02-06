No “Child” Left Behind in North Korea

North Korea found the internet! And it purchased and trained a kid to pretend she has a glorious life, just like a normal child.

Again, North Korea has made itself so isolated from the world – thinking that was a good move – that it can’t see the bullshit on its own child’s face.

This ten-year-old goes to water parks and has a happy bedroom and reads Harry Potter – just like a normal kid!

Wha? Normal? In North Korea? It’s obviously staged and FAKE NEWS!

First, there are no children in N.K. They are all born old, exhausted, hopeless men and women when they come out of the womb. They are taught there is One Great Leader, and those “children” should be happy that the leader is theirs! If not, then they haven’t been educated enough and must immediately go to school in a prison.

And all other leaders are godless shitheads who love expensive suits (instead of military uniforms) and watch things like music videos and pray to people called Justin and Miley and Taylor. Fools!

Once N. Korea realizes that its latest propaganda attempt has failed, it too may release balloons and maybe try to start its own website where North Korean actors pretend to be real people who love and laugh and walk down streets void of all vehicles and then – OMG, Kim Jong himself shows up to sing and dance and dry-hump everybody before riding a white horse and beating a tattoo against one of his nuclear missiles (pervert!).

Out of touch fascist governments are very similar to out of touch democratic governments. It’s all about the photo op, baby. Now smile and say “World War Threeeeeeee!” as a fake child pretends to read the only copy of Harry Potter allowed into the country.