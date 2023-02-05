Buckingham Palace Will Have A Texas Barbecue To Benefit The Homeless of London

LONDON - (Satire News) - Buckingham Palace spokesperson Nigel Foote, has just informed the UK media that King Charles III, has agreed to host a benefit Texas-style barbecue to help the homeless people of London.

The king got the idea from Prince Harry, who called him up from his home in Montecito, California, which is were the very, very rich live, including Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, and rapper Yo Yo Afro Woke.

Foote said that the palace will fly in the best barbecue chef in America, San Antonio, Texas barbecue guru Caleb "The Cowboy Chef" Weatherford, who has been named "The Best Barbecuer in America" for the past seven years.

It has been said that Caleb can take a runned over woodchuck and make it taste like Filet Mignon.

"The Cowboy Chef," has also done barbecues for the Kardashians, Taylor Swift, Michael Jordan, the Houston Astros, President Obama, and even Manchester United.