King Charles III, Names Camilla Parker Bowles To Be The Director Of Buckingham Palace Security

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - The FBI is reporting that King Charles III, has just informed them that effective immediately, he is naming his 70-year-old, sexy wife, Camilla Parker Bowles to be the head of The Buckingham Palace Security Agency.

Parker Bowles, who is also the Queen Consort, spent several years working as a receptionist at Scotland Yard, so the King says that she is positively more than qualified.

Nigel Foote, spokesman for Buck House, as Brit comedian Ricky Gervais refers to the King's residence, noted that Cammy's top priority, will be to make sure that no terrorists (i.e. Al-Qaeda, Isis, Hezbollah, the Taliban, the KKK, and the Proud Boys) sets foot in the royal monarch domicile.

In Other News From Merry Old England, Simon Cowell says he is planning on booking the Rolling Stones to play a benefit concert at Wembly Stadium.