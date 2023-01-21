Camilla's Castle - Charles to Rename Buckingham Palace On Camilla's Birthday

Buckingham Castle was not built by a Royal - has had no connections to Royalty - Until Charles the Third picked it up for a cheap price.

So the present King Charles had no qualms about renaming it for his beloved wife (and former mistress).

Charles and Camilla go Way back - to a Polo match in1970.

He was 22 and she was 23.

They dated - but evidently, she was not Impressed and married another of her boyfriends.

Camilla married in 1973. Charles married in 1981.

The two stayed close friends and began their 'steamy' affair in 1986 - (couldn't keep their hands off each other).

(It is not know if Camilla had her Bodice ripped off at that time. )

Diane - complaining repeatedly to friends about Three in the Marital Bed - divorces Charles in 1996. (Unhappy - dies in a car crash in 1997.

This is after a 1993 Sex - filled telephone call between Charles and Camilla is caught on a 'Bugged ' phone by a newspaper - and published.

(It doesn't get any Juicier' than that!)

Fast forward to today - the King and Queen are now Respected Figures -

Scandalous Shenanigans all in the past.

And the King Righteously punishing other younger Royals for their sexual Peccadilloes.

It would make a great TV series.

Anyway 'Sleeping Beauty' got her Prince Charming and her Castle.

(Lance Bottomly - Hollywood Gossip Journalist)