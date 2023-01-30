Goofle to rename its Fact Check news category

San Francisco, California - Our inside source at Goofle, who DOES want to be named, but whom we refuse to name (we just refer to him as Goofy), has revealed a great internal controversy at search headquarters.

Nearly everyone the world over relies on Goofle to tell them what's what. They even used to reprint The Spoof articles in their news outlet till they realized they were being totally out-classed, and had to stop the practice out of sheer embarrassment. That's why we listen when Goofy tells us about shakeups in the News department at Goofle.

The name "Fact Check" was too dry and overused. Too many people have become victims of "fact checking" as they lost access to social media accounts after telling others what Goofle does not want them to know about.

So the big brains at Goofle started brain storming. Grey matter was falling like rain, according to Goofy. They came up with many names prior to reaching a final decision on what to rename the Fact Check column as.

Here are the top ten:

10: Bunko Report

9: Loose liposcopy

8: Liar Liar Pants on Fire

7: Retraction zone

6: Fact Attack

5: Shut Up About It

4: We Deny It All

3: You Will Be Banned if you spread these

2: We will call the FBI if you say this

and the final decision:

1. Double Think

According to Goofy, Goofle thinks they came up with this all by themselves, but Goofy suggested it at a meeting. He got the idea from an old book that was banned at his local library. We can't tell you what that book is. We think think you know though.