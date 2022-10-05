Fake News is Really Real News Made Fake

Coming soon to news agencies around the world: fake news to become real and real news made fake.

If people make enough fake news, and it is believed by a certain number of people, then it will become real. All conspiracy theories will be right, and science will be bullshit.

With enough fake news scattered among real news, the viewer will not know which is which, which is what the witches of media wish.

So even if a news station told you the world was about to blow up, but also that there were crocodile people at the center of the Earth who were really the ones in control of everything, which “news” story is the most fun to believe?

And there’s the crux. People like fun, not facts. “If you build it, they will come.” Make stuff up and they will believe.

For example, I am your Lord and Master and I need all your money and obedience. NOW!

I will be expecting many cheques/checks in the mail. Do not anger me …