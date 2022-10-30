Fake News Stories Sell More Ads - Make More Money than Real Stories - Goodbye Democracy

Funny story written by UncleDale

Sunday, 30 October 2022

Democracy - relying on real news? They don't care much about that.

Studies were done at Cornhole University in Iowa that definitively proved fake news stories generate 30% more ad dollars than real world events.

Fake stories can be done with more drama and tragedy - and get people in the mood to buy. Especially kinky Conspiracy stories.

Year ago, all TV networks had a 'News Division' that did really new of real-world events. Executives figured out that if you made news into a form of Entertainment you could make much more money. So, they fired the top News guys, and the new bosses were all TV entertainment guys.

So today - all news is Entertainment. But even then, profits can be improved more.

Put Violence and Conflict - and Lies in the news and that increases watching of Ads.

So, our News is now a torrent of Violent acts and personal Conflict (full of lying characters - just like the Soap Operas).

And the 3 - 4 huge media corporations that control all we watch or hear - Make huge profits off of these Destructive Lies.

And Democracy - relying on real news? They don't care much about that.

There is no Profit in it.

