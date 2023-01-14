King Charles Has Just Officially Named The Buckingham Palace Kitchen, The Princess Diane Royal Commemorative Kitchen

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The BBC reports that King Charles III, has announced that effective immediately the Buck House kitchen will be officially known as The Princess Diane Royal Commemorative Kitchen.

King Charles III, spoke with his bickering little heathens, and both Wils and Harry agree that it is a nice gesture for their King daddy to do for their beloved, kind-hearted, sexy mum.

Wils said that he still does not appreciate Harry moving to America, while Harry says that Wils and his arrogant, sarcastic wifey can kiss his brand new American ass.

Meanwhile, King Charles III, simply shakes his royal kingly head and says,to his chauffeur "Bloody, fucking blimey innit mate?"