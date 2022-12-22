BUCKINGHAM PALACE - (Satire News) - King Charles III, recently told the BBC that he has decided to sell one of his mum's (the queen's) favorite stately crowns.

The crown was given to the queen back on December 7, 1999, by King Fasula Mashula of Mozambique.

According to writer Atticus Coyotero, with The Word on The Street News Agency, the crown is valued at $2.6.

The crown is encrusted with gold, silver, and emeralds and depicts an African lion chasing a group of four Maasi warriors all over the damn, mosquito-infested jungle.

King Charles says that he hates to part with the wonderfully spiffy gift from King Fassi, but the money will be used to upgrade the Buckingham Palace exercise room for himself and his attractive wife Queen Consort Camilla (Lady Cammy) Parker Bowles.