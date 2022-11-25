Buckingham Palace Has Termites

LONDON - (Satire News) - Buckingham Palace spokesperson Nigel Foote has just told the British news media that Buck House was recently checked out by an insect spraying firm, and it was found to have an infestation of the dreaded Tanganyikan Trifling Termites.

The insect rep for the company informed King Charles III, that if these TTT's, as they are referred to, are not eradicated immediately, they could possibly end up causing the palace to be condemned and even completely demolished.

KC III, said that he wants the pest company, named "We Kill Insect Pests and Send Them Down To Hell" to do what they have to do and that the UK will gladly foot the bill for the insect eradication. ■