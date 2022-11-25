Buckingham Palace Has Termites

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 25 November 2022

image for Buckingham Palace Has Termites
These tourists, who are mostly from Lisbon, Portugal, are unaware of the termite problem.

LONDON - (Satire News) - Buckingham Palace spokesperson Nigel Foote has just told the British news media that Buck House was recently checked out by an insect spraying firm, and it was found to have an infestation of the dreaded Tanganyikan Trifling Termites.

The insect rep for the company informed King Charles III, that if these TTT's, as they are referred to, are not eradicated immediately, they could possibly end up causing the palace to be condemned and even completely demolished.

KC III, said that he wants the pest company, named "We Kill Insect Pests and Send Them Down To Hell" to do what they have to do and that the UK will gladly foot the bill for the insect eradication. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

