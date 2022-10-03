The BBC Says That The Number of Tourists Visiting Buckingham Palace Has Increased By 700% Since King Charles III Moved In

LONDON - (UK Satire) - BBC reporter Oceana Figgly reports that the number of tourists visiting Buckingham Palace has shot up by 700%.

She pointed out that the number of people who want to try and get a glimpse of King Charles III, is responsible for the tremendous increase.

Miss Figgly did manage to chat with both King Charles and his wife Camilla, and the two stated that they have not been happier in years.

Camilla said that that her new title is "Queen Consort," which she said she bloody well loves an awful lot.

The King's wife said that she has been given the task of picking out new curtains for the entire castle, which consists of 775 rooms and measures 830,000 square feet.

Cammy, as Charles calls her said that yes, it is a monumental task, but for her it will be a labor of love.