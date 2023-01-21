The KKK Names Donald Trump It's 2023 Man of The Year

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 21 January 2023

image for The KKK Names Donald Trump It's 2023 Man of The Year
"Trump smells like urine." - MITCH McCONNELL

DUCK DUNG, Alabama - (Satire News) - Asburn Wasabi, a writer with Omninum Gatherum, writes that Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump, estranged husband of Melania "Legs" Trump, has just been named by the Ku Klux Klan as their 2023 Man of The Year.

When told of the honor the Trumptard simply said that the KKK, the Proud Boys, The Nazi's of America, and 19 million rednecks will elect him president in 2024.

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says that the only way Trump will beat him is if he is kidnapped by a Central American drug cartel.

SIDENOTE: Wasabi says that he recently heard from a DI (drug informant) that DeSantis has been warned not to venture to far from his bodyguards, because the Guatemalan mafia is looking to capture him and hold him for a $20 million ransom.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpKKK

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more