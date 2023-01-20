Trump's Hunt For a 'Hot' Female Vice Prez. Running Mate - An Update

Funny story written by UncleDale

Friday, 20 January 2023

image for Trump's Hunt For a 'Hot' Female Vice Prez. Running Mate - An Update
This is how you test a candidate's suitability.

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley(still a Sexy Lady) - wants the Job of Vice President - but wants a Political prenup Agreement - (signed by Trump).

She wants No kissing, fondling, close Hugs, shoulder Massages or Fanny pattings if she becomes the VP running mate.

She has heard lots of Stories and wants to feel comfortable in the job.

Basically - she wants to make sure the job doesn't include any Vice.

Marjorie Taylor Greene - also ambitious to be Trump's Vice presidential running mate - has said publically she will sign a Political prenup Guaranteeing all the kissing, hugging, etc. that Trump wants.

Trump is reviewing the women's photos in bathing suits and lingerie - (as he did with all the Miss Universe candidates - before he made his Moves on them. ) He will make a decision at a later time.

He seems to be siding with Marjorie's more Liberal offer.

(Lance Bottomly - Hollywood Gossip Journalist)

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

