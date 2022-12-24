Russian President Putin Says He Is Sick and Tired of Losing and He's Considering Leaving Ukraine

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 24 December 2022

image for Russian President Putin Says He Is Sick and Tired of Losing and He's Considering Leaving Ukraine
Putin has been told by close aides to leave Ukraine or he'll be deported to Siberia.

MOSCOW - (Satire News) - The Kremlin Voice reports that President Putin has been catching hellacious hell from over 83% of the Russian citizens.

The KV says that about 89% of the Russian troops are sick and tired of being sick and tired, and they want to return to their homes, their farms, their apartments, and their underground bunkers.

Reports that some of Russia's most respected oligarchs like Rudyard Novovich, Nikivid Taychufski, and Joseph Leninprobst have all drilled into Putin's brain that if he does not leave Ukraine, then there is a fucking good chance that he could get forcibly removed from office, and his old ass will be shipped to the coldest part of Siberia. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
UkraineVladimir Putin

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more