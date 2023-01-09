The Royal Family is a Large, Ruthless Corporation - Called the 'Organization'

Funny story written by UncleDale

Monday, 9 January 2023

image for The Royal Family is a Large, Ruthless Corporation - Called the 'Organization'
Trust me, it's a yawn.

Prince Harry called it 'the Organization' in a recent Anderson Cooper interview.

Formerly a Top 'Organization' Leader - he Crossed 'Mr. Big' and is now outside looking in.

It's leader - behind his 'folksy' demeanor - can be as cold blooded an 'Enforcer' as any Mafia Don. (Or American Ex - President).

The Corporation has $50 Billion in assets but likes to tap the British Taxpayers for 100 million$ a year - rather than spend their own money.

It has its Royal Hand in cozy deals all-over Britain, Wales and Scotland.

Right now, it is holding the people of Scotland Hostage because of the Big Money Scotland generates.

It has its good - time Girls - some get to marry into the 'Organization' - some remain Royal play - Babes.

It has Black Limos and secret lines of power and communication to the newspapers and Parliament.

A Movie about it would be great with Daniel Craig as the Hero who busts-up this Nefarious Organization and its Rackets.

(This is Basil (The Church Hood) Blathering - I do the local 'Rackets' at the Church Socials.)

(Personas are so Fun at times.)

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Prince HarryRoyalty
Prince HarryRoyalty

