Last year the Brit. Taxpayers Gave the Royal Family $100 Million to Have Family Dramas With

This year, and every year - Forever - the Taxpayers will give the Royals $100 Million to fritter away - (Info. from the 2023 Sovereign Grant Fund).

Meanwhile the Royals are Billionaires - and like all rich families are always fighting and squabbling - having Mistresses - marrying Mistresses - Royal Fist Fights - throwing each other out of the Royal Family, etc., etc.

Such Drama!

Just the average Behavior of one of the richest families On Earth.

(Estimated value of all Royal Property - $15 Billion).

Always lots of juicy scandal around the Royal Family. The Public reaps high Entertainment value for their Expensive investment.

King Charles himself makes $24 Million a year from the Duchy of Lancaster.

(45, 000 acres of land and - buildings in England and Wales -

Shires of York, Derby, Lincoln, Stafford, etc., etc.)

The Royals pay Income from the Royal Properties to the Government - but only 15% - and also some Royals pay income tax.

But the Taxpayers still has to pay $100 million a year to fund all these Royal Family Feuds and Sexual Shenanigans.

Charles is now above all Sexual Shenanigans - and is very strict with the young Royals about such Behavior.

('The very Model of a Modern Major General'.)

Life goes on and is more and more Expensive. Probably the Taxpayers should not be funding one of the Richest Families on Earth.

Let them fund their own Fun and Games.

(Lance Bottomly - Hollywood Journalist - watching this dramatic Royal Soap Opera from across the 'Big Pond'.)