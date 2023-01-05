The 'Royals' - An Ongoing Soap Opera

The real-Life Royal Family is the best Soap Opera in England at the present time. It beats any of the Fictional Soaps.

A Royal has a long time Mistress. The Press finds out - and The Royal Mistress divorces her cheating husband.

The recently married Royal - when his Wife finds out - she also divorces him. The Royal eventually marries the Mistress.

The Ex - Wife goes off and has Lovers and dies tragically in a car wreck - being pursued by Fanatical Photographers. The 'Photogs' causing the car wreck and her Death totally get away with the crime.

The people in the Palace, having gotten two Royal children out of the Marriage - are indifferent to the Wife's death. Could care less.

Isn't this the greatest Soap Opera you have ever heard of?

Then there is a new generation or Royals, and one marries and American Wife. She gets the same rough treatment as the prior Royal Wife - but is Tough and doesn't take it.

She tells All about the Royal dirty work that is going on.

Thing get so hot that the Young Royal couple have to flee England for America in order to have a peaceful life.

Two Royal Brothers physically fist Fight - because one Royal brother won't do as he has been told - (control the American Wife). The Young Royal couple is finally thrown out of the Royal family.

Those Royals play Rough. It's Reality - How Royalty works.

You are with us - or against us.

Instead of a 'Soap' - possibly you would swear you were witnessing one of the Godfather movies. Stay tuned for further episodes.

(Basil Blathering, Gossip columnist for the Olde Church News).